Bihar govt transfers 22 IAS officers, 11 District Magistrates | Live updates

Veteran Bengali actor and former Trinamool Congress MP Tapas Paul died of cardiac arrest early Tuesday, family sources said. He was 61. Paul, who had gone to Mumbai to visit his daughter, complained of chest pain at the Mumbai airport during his return to Kolkata and was rushed to a hospital in Juhu but died around 4 am, they said.

He had been suffering from heart ailments and been to hospitals several times for treatment during the past two years. A two-term MP from Krishnanagar and MLA from Alipore, he is survived by his daughter and wife.