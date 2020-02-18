Bihar govt transfers 22 IAS officers, 11 District Magistrates | Live updates

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on February 18, 2020: Live Updates
In a major reshuffle, 22 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers, including 11 District Magistrates have been transferred by the Bihar Government.
Veteran Bengali actor and former Trinamool Congress MP Tapas Paul died of cardiac arrest early Tuesday, family sources said. He was 61. Paul, who had gone to Mumbai to visit his daughter, complained of chest pain at the Mumbai airport during his return to Kolkata and was rushed to a hospital in Juhu but died around 4 am, they said.
He had been suffering from heart ailments and been to hospitals several times for treatment during the past two years. A two-term MP from Krishnanagar and MLA from Alipore, he is survived by his daughter and wife.
The Jammu and Kashmir chief electoral officer on Monday issued notification for holding the second phase of panchayat by-elections in 55 blocks of 14 districts of the Union Territory, an official spokesperson said.
The by-election for 12,650 panches and sarpanches in Jammu and Kashmir is to be held in eight phases from March 5 to March 20. J&K Chief Electoral Officer Shailendra Kumar had on Saturday issued the notification for the first phase of the eight-phase of bypolls
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to meet industry & trade associations in Delhi today to assess the impact of #COVID19 on Indian trade & industry
Supreme Court to hear today a petition filed by fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya against the proceedings initiated by Enforcement Directorate (ED) to seize his assets in India
Senior bureaucrat Rajiv Bansal here on Monday assumed the charge as Air India's Chairman and Managing Director.
Bansal, a 1988 batch Nagaland cadre officer, was given the additional charge as Air India's CMD in 2017. He also had a stint with the Ministry of Civil Aviation between 2006 and 2008.
