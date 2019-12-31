Small shops running in over 100 colonies in Delhi will be authorised: Piyush Goyal | Live Updates

Nearly six months after a 37-year-old man immolated himself at Nihal Vihar police station alleging police inaction in a case, two policemen have been booked and one of them has been suspended, officials said on Monday.

On July 3, the man went to the police station and set himself afire alleging police inaction and harassment in a case pertaining to two persons beating him up. The man had allegedly recorded the incident on his phone through Facebook Live.