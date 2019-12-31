Small shops running in over 100 colonies in Delhi will be authorised: Piyush Goyal | Live Updates

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on December 31, 2019. LIVE UPDATES:
Nearly six months after a 37-year-old man immolated himself at Nihal Vihar police station alleging police inaction in a case, two policemen have been booked and one of them has been suspended, officials said on Monday.
On July 3, the man went to the police station and set himself afire alleging police inaction and harassment in a case pertaining to two persons beating him up. The man had allegedly recorded the incident on his phone through Facebook Live.
Four medium intensity tremors with magnitudes ranging between 4.7 and 5.5 hit Jammu and Kashmir in a span of less than two hours on Monday night, the National Centre for Seismology said.
The first quake with a magnitude of 4.7 hit at 10:42 pm, followed by one measuring 5.5 six minutes later. The third quake measuring 4.6 hit at 10:58, followed by the fourth one at 11:20 pm with a magnitude of 5.4.
There were no immediate reports of casualty and damage to properties.
Air Quality Index (AQI) at 431 in the 'severe' category in Delhi's Anand Vihar and at 372 in 'very poor' category in RK Puram, according to Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) data
At least 34 trains running late due to low visibility in the Northern Railway region
