Delhi's Okhla vegetable and fruit mandi remains operational amid nationwide lockdown | LIVE

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on April 4, 2020. LIVE UPDATES:
Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on April 4, 2020. LIVE UPDATES:
Moradabad: Vishesh Pal, a social worker, wears a #coronavirus-themed helmet & appeals to people who are out on the streets to stay at home, during the lockdown imposed to prevent spread of the disease. He says, "I appeal to people to stay at home to ensure safety of everyone". pic.twitter.com/vxGcqT45Cp— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 4, 2020
Delhi's Okhla vegetable and fruit mandi remains operational amid the nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/U2A5tUW5Gy— ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2020
Mumbai: People buy vegetables at Byculla market, amid 21-day lockdown to prevent the spread of #COVID19; The total number of positive cases in Maharashtra is 490 pic.twitter.com/mXmJHQpEIz— ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2020
Five people killed, one injured after a car rammed into a truck in Limbdi, Surendranagar district, early morning today
Encounter underway between security forces and terrorists in Manzgam of Kulgam.Terrorists trapped at the encounter site. More details awaited
Top News