  4. Delhi's Okhla vegetable and fruit mandi remains operational amid nationwide lockdown | LIVE
New Delhi Updated on: April 04, 2020 8:58 IST
  • Apr 04, 2020 8:58 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Vishesh Pal, a social worker, wears coronavirus-themed helmet and appeals to people to stay at home

  • Apr 04, 2020 8:13 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Delhi's Okhla vegetable and fruit mandi remains operational amid nationwide lockdown

  • Apr 04, 2020 8:12 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    People buy vegetables at Byculla market, amid 21-day lockdown

  • Apr 04, 2020 7:46 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Five people killed, one injured after car rammed into truck in Gujarat

    Five people killed, one injured after a car rammed into a truck in Limbdi, Surendranagar district, early morning today

  • Apr 04, 2020 7:45 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Encounter underway between security forces and terrorists in Manzgam of Kulgam

    Encounter underway between security forces and terrorists in Manzgam of Kulgam.Terrorists trapped at the encounter site. More details awaited

