BREAKING: Manipur government extends lockdown in state till July 15

Manipur government on Sunday decided to extend the lockdown for another 15 days in the state i.e, from July 1 to July 15, in the view of rising cases of coronavirus in the state. Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Sunday announced the extension of COVID-19 lockdown in the state, in a bid to curb the spread of the virus among the people.

This decision comes days after some states had decided to extend the lockdown to contain the coronavirus spread. Last week, states like West Bengal and Jharkhand had announced to extend the state-wide lockdown till July 31.

