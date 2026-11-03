Cyclone Murasu makes landfall in Andhra Pradesh; heavy rains, strong winds batter coastal districts

Vijayawada:

Severe Cyclonic Storm Murasu made landfall along the south Andhra Pradesh coast early Tuesday, bringing extremely heavy rainfall and strong winds gusting up to 120 kmph, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The cyclone crossed the coast near Ongole in Prakasam district at around 1 am. It made landfall between Nellore and Narsapur, south of Ongole, after moving across the west-central Bay of Bengal.

According to the IMD, the storm brought sustained wind speeds of 100-110 kmph, with gusts reaching 120 kmph. In its 4 am bulletin, the weather agency confirmed that the eye of the cyclone had crossed the Andhra Pradesh coast.

The landfall comes less than a week after Cyclone Arnab affected parts of India's eastern coast.

Several roads waterlogged

Under the influence of the cyclone, heavy rain struck several places in the southern state. The downpour began late Monday night and continued into the early hours of Tuesday, drenching several parts of the city.

Continuous rainfall led to waterlogging on major roads, including Bandar Road and Polyclinic Road, as well as several areas in One Town, causing inconvenience to commuters.

According to IMD, heavy spells of rainfall are likely to continue along Andhra Pradesh's south coast over the next 12 hours.

The IMD has also forecast a storm surge of around 1.0-1.5 metres above the astronomical tide, which is likely to inundate low-lying areas of south coastal Andhra Pradesh until the morning of November 3.

The maximum peak surge is expected over Bapatla, as well as the Krishna and Prakasam districts, before gradually decreasing.

Andhra CM directs officials to remain on high alert

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed officials to remain on high alert and ensure zero casualties as Cyclone Murasu approached the state's coast, with the storm expected to make landfall near Kothapatnam, close to Ongole.

Naidu reviewed the situation and sought updates on the intensity of rainfall and wind speeds in Nellore, Prakasam and the Kothapatnam coastal region.

He instructed officials to ensure that people in areas likely to be severely affected by the cyclone remain indoors until the storm crosses the coast. The Chief Minister stressed that preventing loss of life must be the administration's top priority.

Naidu also directed staff at Swarna Grama and Swarna Ward offices to ensure that cyclone-related warnings and information reach people at the grassroots level. Recalling the loss of lives during Cyclone Arnab despite precautionary measures, he said such incidents must not be repeated during Cyclone Murasu.

The Chief Minister further asked officials to take all necessary steps to minimize damage to property and prevent breaches in canals and irrigation tanks. Although wind speeds were expected to be lower than those recorded during Cyclone Arnab, he directed electricity department personnel to remain on alert and ensure prompt restoration of power in case of damage to electricity poles or supply disruptions.

(With ANI inputs)

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