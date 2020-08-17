Monday, August 17, 2020
     
House collapses on Sherley Rajan Road in Mumbai's Bandra

A house, located on Sherley Rajan road in Mumbai's Bandra area, has collapsed. More details are awaited.

New Delhi Updated on: August 17, 2020 22:39 IST
A house, located on Sherley Rajan road in Mumbai's Bandra area, has collapsed, news agency ANI reported. 

The building was empty, however, its debris fell on other structures nearby.

One person has been rescued. Rescue operation is underway.

 

