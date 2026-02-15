Bomb threat written with lipstick forces Dibrugarh-Kolkata IndiGo flight to make emergency landing

Kolkata:

An IndiGo flight from Dibrugarh to Kolkata was forced to make an emergency landing on Saturday evening a bomb threat message was found written with lipstick in the aircraft's lavatory, officials said. A fresh security scare was reported just hours after a Shillong-bound IndiGo flight was grounded at the city airport following a bomb threat that later turned out to be a hoax.

An IndiGo flight operating as 6E 6894 landed safely at Kolkata's Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport at 7:37 pm and was immediately moved to an isolation bay in line with standard security protocols, officials said. All passengers were safely deboarded after landing, the airline said in a statement.

During post-landing checks, a message, reportedly written with lipstick, was found inside the aircraft's toilet, indicating a bomb threat. Security agencies were alerted and necessary procedures were initiated, the statement added.

Second bomb scare in a day at Kolkata airport

Earlier, a IndiGo flight bound for Shillong was stranded at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport for nearly four hours after a bomb threat was reported. The aircraft, operating as flight 6E 7304, was moved to an isolation bay after a handwritten note claiming a bomb had been placed on board was found, officials said. The threat later turned out to be a hoax.

According to a spokesperson of the Airports Authority of India (AAI), the note was discovered in the aircraft's lavatory by a crew member around 9:15 am, about 15 minutes before the scheduled departure.

Following the alert, all passengers were safely deboarded and standard security protocols were activated. Security agencies conducted a thorough inspection of the aircraft.

After completing all safety checks and receiving clearance from the concerned authorities, the aircraft was declared safe and eventually departed for Shillong at 1.33 pm, the AAI spokesperson said.

