Wednesday, October 20, 2021
     
UP: 10 missing after boat capsizes in Ghaghara river near Lakhimpur

Divers are present on the spot to search for those who have gone missing in the incident. 

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: October 20, 2021 13:50 IST
Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE

As many as 10 people have gone missing after a boat carrying several people capsized in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. According to the details, the incident was reported from Lakhimpur Kheri. 

Commenting on the incident, a local police official said the boat capsized in the Ghaghara river near Mirzapur village. 

"10 people went missing after a boat capsized in Ghaghara river. Officers were present on the spot," he said. 

"Divers are searching for missing persons," the official added. 

More details awaited...

