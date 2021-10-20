UP: 10 missing after boat capsizes in Ghaghara river near Lakhimpur

As many as 10 people have gone missing after a boat carrying several people capsized in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. According to the details, the incident was reported from Lakhimpur Kheri.
Commenting on the incident, a local police official said the boat capsized in the Ghaghara river near Mirzapur village.
"10 people went missing after a boat capsized in Ghaghara river. Officers were present on the spot," he said.
"Divers are searching for missing persons," the official added.
More details awaited...
Also Read | 3 of family drown, one missing after boat capsizes in Gujarat