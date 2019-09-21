Blast in firecracker factory in UP's Etah

Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE Blast in firecracker factory in UP

At least six people were killed while dozens were left injured after a blast at a firecrackers factory in Uttar Pradesh's Etah on Saturday.

The incident took place in Mirehachi town's Takiya locality. n illegal firecrackers factory was being run out of a house owned by one Niresh Jatav.

The house in which the crackers were made has been severely damaged and some people are still said to be under the debris.

Police and local administration have launched an operation to rescue people stuck under the debris.