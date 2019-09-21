Saturday, September 21, 2019
     
Blast in firecracker factory in UP's Etah

Lucknow Updated on: September 21, 2019 16:39 IST
At least six people were killed while dozens were left injured after a blast at a firecrackers factory in Uttar Pradesh's Etah on Saturday. 

The incident took place in Mirehachi town's Takiya locality. n illegal firecrackers factory was being run out of a house owned by one Niresh Jatav. 

The house in which the crackers were made has been severely damaged and some people are still said to be under the debris. 

Police and local administration have launched an operation to rescue people stuck under the debris. 

 

