Nearly 9,000 affected by Black Fungus, Centre sends additional 23,000 Amphotericin-B vials to states

Amid increasing cases of black fungus infection or Mucormycosis in the country, Union Minister for Chemicals & Fertilizers, DV Sadananda Gowda has announced the allocation of 23680 additional vials of Amphotericin- B across states and union territories.

"After a detailed review of rising number of cases of Mucormycosis in various states, a total of 23680 additional vials of Amphotericin- B have been allocated to all States/UTs today", Gowda tweeted.

This allocation was prioritized based on the number of cases in every state. "The Allocation has been made based on total no. of patients which is approx. 8848 across the country", he further wrote.

Some states with the highest number of mucormycosis patients are Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh.

The Union Minister also released a list on Twitter that indicated the highest number of patients in several states and the number of Amphotericin- B vials allocated to each state.

Andhra Pradesh has 910 patients and was allocated 2310 vials, Gujarat with 2281 cases was allocated 5800 vials, Haryana with 250 cases was allocated 640 vials, Karnataka with 500 cases was allocated 1270 vials, Madhya Pradesh with 720 cases was allocated 1830 vials, Maharashtra with 2000 cases were allocated 5090 vials, Rajasthan with 700 cases was allocated 1780 vials, and Telangana with 350 cases was allocated 890 vials.

Gujarat is leading as the state with most black fungus infection cases, while Maharashtra is close behind. Karnataka had already been allocated 1660 vials in the previous two weeks apart from the additional allocations announced.

"Ensuring adequate allocations to Karnataka in view of rising cases of Mucormycosis, a total of 1270 additional vials of Amphotericin-B have been allocated to the State today. It is in addition to 1660 vials allocated in prev. 2 weeks", Gowda wrote.

Black Fungus infection or Mucormycosis is said to be lethal to those suffering from diabetes and having compromised immune systems. Several states have declared black fungus infection a notifiable disease under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897.

