BJP MLA Ravindra Nath Tripathi, 6 family members booked for allegedly raping woman repeatedly over one month

BJP MLA Ravindra Nath Tripathi/File

An FIR has been lodged against BJP MLA Ravindra Nath Tripathi and his six family members for allegedly raping a woman in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi district. The woman has alleged rape repeatedly for one month in 2017.

According to the woman, Tripathi, the BJP MLA from Bhadohi, and his six accomplices kept her at a hotel for a month and repeatedly raped her. The woman had first filed a complaint against Tripathi's nephew for allegedly raping her on the pretext of marriage. Later she also added the BJP MLA's name to her complaint.

As per Superintendent of Police (SP) Ram Badan Singh, the complaint said that MLA's nephew Sandeep Tiwari had established sexual relations with her on the pretext of marriage. She later levelled similar charges against the MLA and other people of the family. We had received a complaint, and on the basis of the complaint, we have registered a case against all those who have been named. A team has been constituted to investigate the case."

The woman has also claimed that she got pregnant and was forced to undergo abortion.