Image Source : PTI BJP MLA accuses AMU staff of removing party flag from car

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Dalbir Singh has accused the staff at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) of removing the party flag from his vehicle when it entered the university campus on Tuesday.

Terming it as 'gross misconduct', the legislator from Barauli constituency in Aligarh district, has demanded action against the university staff. Dalbir Singh was not in the car when the flag was removed.

The university spokesman, however, said the action was taken in accordance with the set procedures, which do not allow vehicles with political party flags within the campus.

"It is only when some dignitary is inside the vehicle that we allow them. For any student or any other individual, it is not allowed. This is an educational institution," the official added.

Dalbir Singh said, "My vehicle had gone to the university to pick up my grandson. I am a BJP MLA so my vehicle has a party flag. However, some guards misbehaved with my driver and removed the flag."

He said that he had informed the District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police about the incident and had also sought an appointment with the Union Human Resource Development Minister to apprise him about the same.

The MLA's driver has also filed a complaint with the police in Aligarh in which he has alleged that he was forced to remove the BJP party flag from his vehicle when he entered the university to pick up a student.

ALSO READ | Kashmiri students in AMU boycott Eid lunch invite to protest revocation of special status

ALSO READ | Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan was rusticated from AMU: Shia cleric