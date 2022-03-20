Sunday, March 20, 2022
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. BJP leaders meet PM Modi amid ongoing exercise for govt formation in 3 states

BJP leaders meet PM Modi amid ongoing exercise for govt formation in 3 states

The meeting is underway at the prime minister's residence and it is also being attended by BJP general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: March 20, 2022 20:50 IST
BJP leaders, PM Modi, BJP chief J P Nadda, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Narendra Modi
Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being garlanded during the BJP parliamentary party meeting after BJPs victory in the recent assembly polls, in New Delhi. 

Highlights

  • Meeting took place at the prime minister's residence
  • Top BJP leaders attended the meeting
  • It's expected that by the end of next week, the BJP will complete govt formation process

Top BJP leaders, including party chief J P Nadda, and Union ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, on Sunday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid the ongoing exercise for government formation in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Goa. The meeting is underway at the prime minister's residence and it is also being attended by BJP general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh.

In the recent round of assembly polls, the BJP won in these three states and Manipur, while the Aam Aadmi Party came to power in Punjab. 

Earlier in the day, the BJP reposed faith in N Biren Singh and nominated him as the chief minister of Manipur. 

In Uttarakhand, the newly elected BJP MLAs will meet in Dehradun on Monday to choose their leader who will be the next chief minister of the hill state where the party has stormed back to power for an unprecedented second successive term.

Though the party won the Uttarakhand polls, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami lost his assembly seat.

In Uttar Pradesh and Goa it is almost certain that the party will repeat Yogi Adityanath and Pramod Sawant as chief ministers, but it has to take a call on the structure of the cabinet in these states.

In case of Uttar Pradesh, the party has to take a call on who to appoint as deputy chief minister, as Keshav Prasad Maurya, who held the post in the previous BJP government, lost his assembly seat.

It is expected that by the end of next week, the BJP will complete government formation process in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Goa.

Latest India News

Russia Ukraine News
Elections 2022

Top News

Latest News