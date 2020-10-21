BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain tests positive for coronavirus

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shahnawaz Hussain said he has tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday. He said he got himself tested after exhibiting symptoms and appealed to those who came in contact with him over the past few days to check if they too were infected.
"I had come in contact with few people who tested positive for Covid 19. I got myself tested today & my report has come positive. Request all who came in contact with me in last few days, kindly get yourself tested according to Govt guidelines" Hussain tweeted.
