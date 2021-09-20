UP: BJP leader given 5 doses of COVID vaccine; 6th scheduled, states certificate

Follow us on Image Source : PTI UP: Certificate shows local BJP leader given 5 doses of Covid vaccine, 6th scheduled; probe ordered

In a bizarre development, the vaccination certificate of a BJP booth level leader in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut shows he has been given five doses of the coronavirus vaccine. Not just this, the BJP leader is now scheduled to receive the sixth dose, the certificate stated. The case was reported from the Sardhana area of the district after Rampal Singh (73), who says he is the BJP president of booth no 79 and is also a member of the Hindu Yuva Vahini, got his vaccination certificate downloaded.

He said the certificate shows he has been given five doses of the coronavirus vaccine and the sixth is also scheduled. He has now accused the health department of negligence and has filed a complaint following which, the officials said, a probe has been launched.

Singh said he got his first dose of the vaccine on March 16 and the second on May 8.

However, when he got his certificate downloaded from the official portal, it showed five jabs were already administered and the sixth was scheduled between December 2021 and January 2022.

He said the certificate shows his first dose on March 16, the second on May 8, the third on May 15 and both fourth and fifth on September 15.

When contacted, Chief Medical Officer Akhilesh Mohan said this may be a first case of somebody being registered more than two times for the vaccine.

"Prime facie, it is case of mischief and conspiracy," he said.

"Some mischievous elements seem to have hacked into the portal and done this."

A probe has now been ordered in the case.

(With inputs from PTI)

Also Read | 84-year-old woman inoculated with both Covid vaccine doses within 30 minutes

Latest India News