Kerala: 84-year-old woman inoculated with both Covid vaccine doses within 30 minutes

Two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine was administered to an 84-year-old within a short cap of 30 minutes in Kerala. The incident was reported from the state-run-hospital at Aluva in Ernakulum district. Thandamma Pappu, who was accompanied by her son for the vaccination, said: "I was given the first dose and I returned from the room and when I was outside, I told my son that I forgot my footwear. So when I returned to take my footwear, a lady official came and said to me to leave the footwear and come inside.

"She did not even care to hear what I was saying and she took me inside and asked me to sit on a chair and no sooner had I done so, another lady came and gave me the second shot," said Pappu.

Later when she repeatedly told about receiving two doses, she was asked to sit in a room for an hour. After the doctors found out that things are all well, she was allowed to return home.

She said after that incident, health officials called her a few times to find out how she has been, and she told them she was perfectly fine. A few months back, a similar incident took place at Alappuzha district.

Meanwhile, there is no respite from high daily Covid tallies for Kerala as on Friday, 23,260 people turned positive after 1,28,817 samples were sent for testing in the past 24 hours and the test positivity rate was 18.05 per cent, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in a statement.

For the past several weeks, Kerala continues to head the tally of new cases in the country.

