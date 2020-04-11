Bihar: Video shows a heavily crowded vegetable market in Patna amid COVID-19 lockdown orders

Image Source : ANI Vegetable market in Bihar's Patna seen defying lockdown orders

As the country is under lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus, a vegetable market in Bihar was seen buzzing as flocks of people arrived at the place to buy groceries and other essentials. A video, posted on social media by news agency ANI, showed a makeshift vegetable market in Digha area of Patna in Bihar, where people were seen crowding the place. According to the latest data revealed by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Bihar has reported as many as 60 coronavirus positive cases and 1 death due to COVID-19.

Earlier on Friday, Bihar's Siwan district reported two more positive cases of coronavirus. Siwan has emerged as the hotspot for COVID-19 in Bihar with close to 30 cases.

Principal Secretary, Health, Sanjay Kumar said a 10-year-old girl and a man aged 28 have tested coronavirus positive, and both are

members of the family which threw up 16 cases on Thursday, all of them contracting the contagion from a relative with a travel history to Oman.

Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar, alarmed by the spurt in cases, directed the divisional commissioner and the deputy inspector general of Saran to leave for Siwan and camp at Panjwar village in Raghunathpur block that has 18 of the total cases reported since Thursday.

They have been directed to enforce a complete lockdown there.

With 29 cases, Siwan accounts for nearly half of the total number of people having tested positive for COVID-19 in Bihar. Four persons have recovered.

Gaya has five cases, while Begusarai where many had tested positive, is now left with four active cases with the recovery of one person.

Munger and Patna which had reported seven and five cases, respectively have zero active cases. Munger also accounts for the sole COVID 19-related death in Bihar.

According to the data shared by the state health department, the number of samples tested till 10 am on Friday at the four testing facilities in Bihar three at Patna and one at Darbhanga was 5,457.

Also Read | Coronavirus suspects may infiltrate into India via Nepal border in Bihar, SSB sends alert

Also Read | 19 more test positive for COVID-19 in Bihar; don't hide travel history, urges Nitish Kumar

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News