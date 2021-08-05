Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bihar Panchayat election schedule announced, polling in 10 phases

Bihar Panchayat Election Dates: Panchayat elections in Bihar will be held in 10 phases from September 20 to November 25. The polls were earlier scheduled to be held in June, but had to be postponed due to the second Covid wave.

The Panchayat polls will be a litmus test for NDA government led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The Janata Dal United (JDU) led by Nitish Kumar and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are busy training its party members for the crucial polls while the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is evaluating caste equations across the state and highlighting the allegedly anti-people policies of the government.

ALSO READ: 'Respect his feelings but...': Chirag Paswan after Lalu says he wants LJP leader and Tejashwi to be together

Much like the Assembly elections, the RJD will again want to tap onto the Muslim-Yadav (MY) equation and Dalits. Besides, its leaders led by Tejashi and Tej Pratap are likely to highlight the rising crime graph, liquor smuggling and lack of employment opportunities during the rural polls.

The five-year term of the heads of all the panchayats in Bihar expired on June 15.

ALSO READ: Frail-looking Lalu attacks PM Modi, CM Nitish in first address to RJD workers in nearly 3 years

Latest India News