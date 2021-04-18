Bihar shuts malls, cinema halls, educational institutions till May 15 in new Covid restrictions. Details

Image Source : PTI Deserted road during Covid restrictions.

In view of the pandemic situation, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday issued new Covid restrictions as cases continue to rise across the country.

As per the new restrictions, the night curfew (9 pm to 5 am) will remain in place across Bihar. All shops selling vegetables, fruits, eggs and meat will be closed by 6 pm. Restaurants and dhabas to be operational for home delivery and take away services till 9 pm.

Apart from this, all religious places will remain closed in Bihar till May 15. Not more than 25 people will be allowed at last rites and only 100 people will be allowed at weddings.

Meanwhile, in a welcome move, Bihar government has decided to provide bonus salary of one month to all healthcare workers this year also.

Also, schools, colleges and other educational institutes will remain closed and no examination will be held by state-run schools & universities till May 15.

Cinema halls, malls, clubs, gyms, and parks will be closed till May 15, Bihar Chief Minister said.

