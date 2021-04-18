Image Source : ANI Noida witnesses empty roads, low footfall due to COVID-induced Sunday lockdown

Noida witnessed low footfall and empty roads on Sunday due to the COVID-19-induced lockdown. As per the visuals, the roads were seen empty. Several shops remained closed and only those with essential supplies were open.

The state government on Friday announced a lockdown across the state on all Sundays till May 15. All districts of Uttar Pradesh are under lockdown from 8 pm on Saturday, which will continue till 7 am, Monday.

No services apart from essential ones are allowed in the state. Meanwhile, at Delhi Noida Direct Flyway (DND) vehicular movement was also invigilated by the state police.

Police were seen checking the vehicles coming from Delhi and passengers were asked about their reason to visit Noida.

The Delhi police also checked vehicular movement at several places during ongoing COVID-induced weekend lockdown in the national capital.

(With ANI inputs)

ALSO READ: ​UP govt to treat suspected COVID-19 patients as 'Presumptive Covid' patients

Latest India News