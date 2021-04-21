Bihar announces free vaccination for all above 18 years of age

Image Source : AP Health workers sit in the waiting area of vaccination center.

Bihar government will run a free vaccination drive against coronavirus for people above 18 years of age, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar informed on Wednesday. After Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Assam, now Bihar has also announced to facilitate free Covid vaccination for all above 18 years of age.

Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh governments have already announced to provide free vaccines to all from the age of 18 years.

The Assam government decided to give free vaccines to all from 18 to 45 years. Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the Centre is giving free vaccines to people above 45 years. He said that funds collected under Assam Arogya Nidhi last year would be utilized to procure vaccines. He said that the Health department had placed an order yesterday to buy 1 crore doses.

Assam has recorded 1,651 cases during the last 24 hours while 3 persons succumbed to COVID-19. Kamrup Metro district has registered the highest 742 cases in this period.

Uttar Pradesh government has also decided to administer COVID vaccine free of cost to all those above 18 years of age from May 1. The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The Cabinet also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for opening up vaccination for all above 18 years of age.

