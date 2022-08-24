Bihar: Just ahead of floor test, speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha resigns from post

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Vijay Kumar Sinha

Minutes before the floor test in Bihar Assembly, Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha resigned from his post. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who parted ways with the BJP to ally with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), is set to face a trust vote in the state assembly on Wednesday. The 'Mahagathbandhan', which comprises Bihar chief minister's JD(U), besides RJD, Congress, CPI(ML), CPI and CPI(M), has a combined strength of more than 160 in the 243-strong House.

In a surprise move, the Speaker tendered his resignation while addressing the Assembly over no-confidence Motion against him.

"The Chair is 'Panch Parmeshwar'. What message do you want to give by casting suspicions on the Chair? People will make a decision," Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha said in the House as he spoke on the No-confidence Motion against him. "I would like to tell you that your No-confidence Motion (against him - the Speaker) is unclear. Eight of the nine people's letters, which were received, were not as per rule," he aaded.

