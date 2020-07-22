Image Source : PTI Bihar Floods: NDRF stations 85 teams to 74 worst-hit areas

In view of the worsening flood situation in the country, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) doesn't want to leave anything to chance. It has positioned 85 teams at 74 locations in 20 vulnerable states to meet any eventuality.

One team each has been deployed in Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Manipur, Rajasthan, Sikkim and Tripura. Two teams each have been deputed in Arunachal Pradesh, Delhi and Jammu & Kashmir, and three teams each in Kerala, Punjab and Uttarakhand.

While four teams have been deployed in Karnataka, six teams each have been deputed in UP and West Bengal. There are seven teams in Maharashtra and nine in Gujarat.

.@NDRFHQ has pre-positioned its 85 rescue & relief teams in the 74 locations of 20 vulnerable States to meet any eventuality. It has also alerted its battalions across the country to be prepared to tackle possible flood situation caused by heavy rains during the monsoon season

Given the gravity of the situation, 12 teams have been deployed in Assam and 19 in Bihar to deal with the flood situation.

In addition to this, 37 teams are stationed at 26 locations in 23 states at the Regional Response Centres (RRCs) of the NDRF.

These RRCs are located in the vulnerable areas for prompt response to any disasters. The NDRF's 122 self-contained teams, comprising trained responders, like doctors, divers, para-medics and engineers, equipped with adequate boats and other flood rescue equipment are on alert.

Additional teams have also been kept on alert at the NDRF battalions in Guwahati (Assam), Kolkata (West Bengal), Mundali (Odisha), Arakkonam (Tamil Nadu), Pune(Maharashtra), Vadodara (Gujarat), Bhatinda (Punjab), Ghaziabad and Varanasi (UP), Patna (Bihar), Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) and Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh).

"The Force is in constant touch with the state governments to chalk out combat strategies," an NDRF statement said. The NDRF control room at New Delhi is monitoring the situation and is in touch with other agencies.

