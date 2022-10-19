Bihar: Class 7 exam paper frames Kashmir as separate country; sparks row

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bihar: Class 7 question paper frames Kashmir and India as two separate countries

Highlights The incident was reported during mid-term exams in Bihar

Class 7 students were asked about the nationality of people belonging to different countries

The question paper was allegedly distributed to students in Araria, Kishanganj and Katihar

Bihar: In a bizarre incident, a question paper for the Class 7 exam distinguished Kashmir from India. The incident was reported as the mid-term exams for the students of classes one to eight were conducted in the state from October 12 to 18.

Class 7 students were asked about the nationality of people belonging to different countries.

"What are the people of the following countries called? One is done for you," the question paper read.

The paper cited the example of China and asked "As the people of China are called Chinese, what are the people of Nepal, England, Kashmir, and India called?"

Image Source : ANIBihar: Question paper distinguishes India and Kashmir as different countries

The question paper was allegedly distributed to students in Araria, Kishanganj and Katihar.

Meanwhile, head teacher SK Das clarified it was a human error.

"We got this via Bihar Education Board. The question had to ask what are people from Kashmir called? But, it mistakenly carried as what are people of the country of Kashmir called? This was human error." he said.

However, District Education Officer Subhash Kumar Gupta refused to speak about the matter on camera.

The incident has sparked a controversy with educationists and Bharatiya Janata Party leaders alleging the matter is a conspiracy.

They have also sought a probe by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Notably, in 2017 as well, a similar question was asked in Bihar and a student in the Vaishali district pointed out the error.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read | Class 10 students write 'Khela Hobe' in West Bengal board exams; warnings issued

Latest India News