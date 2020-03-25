Wednesday, March 25, 2020
     
Bihar reports another COVID-19 positive case from Patna, state toll mounts to 4

Another person in Bihar has tested positive for coronavirus in Patna's Nalanda Medical College and Hospital taking the total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in the state to 4. India has currently 536 confirmed coronavirus cases with 11 fatalities.

New Delhi Updated on: March 25, 2020 9:00 IST
One more person has tested coronavirus positive in Bihar. 

