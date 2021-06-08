Nitish govt announces Rs 4 lakh compensation for family of those succumbed to Covid

Image Source : FILE PHOTO/PTI Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

The Bihar government on Tuesday announced to provide Rs 4 lakh as compensation to family of those who succumbed to COVID-19 in the state. The decision was taken during a Cabinet meeting headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

According to health department bulletin, the Covid death toll stood at 5424 in the state.

Total number of confirmed cases has risen to 7,13,879 and 7,00,224 people have, so far, recovered. Recovery rate has reached 98.09 per cent and active caseload has dropped further to 8230, the report said.

Unlock from June 9

Earlier today, the state government announced that over a month-long COVID-induced lockdown will be lifted from Wednesday (June 9) though night curfew, restrictions on public gatherings and curtailed business timings will remain in place.

ALSO READ: Bihar: Denied bail, 7 accused escape from Danapur court premises

The decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of the high-powered crisis management group chaired by CM Nitish Kumar, in view of the let up that has been seen in the recent past in spread of the contagion.

The CM thereafter shared a gist of the relaxations that will be made in the first week of unlock but cautioned people against being carried away, with the remark, "there is need to avoid crowding even now".

The state was placed under lockdown on May 5, while the second wave was wreaking devastation and the active caseload had crossed one lakh, a more than 50 times increase since the beginning of April.

(With inputs from agencies)

Latest India News