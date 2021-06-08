Bihar: Denied bail, 7 accused escape from Danapur court premises

Image Source : FILE PHOTO/PTI The seven accused had surrendered before the court hoping to get bail. (Representational photo)

The Bihar Police was left red-faced on Tuesday when seven accused escaped from their custody from a court premises. The seven men, accused in an electricity supply dispute, had surrendered before the Danapur Civil Court in Patna.

The local court denied bail and sent all the seven accused to judicial custody.

However, they fled from the court premises while being taken to police vehicle.

A massive manhunt has been launched to nab the accused who had surrended before the court hoping to get reprieve in the matter.

According to sources, strict action may be taken against several cops for the lapse in security.

