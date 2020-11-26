Bihar caps number of guests for wedding, other functions to 100. Check new COVID-19 guidelines

Image Source : FILE Bihar caps number of guests for wedding, other functions to 100

Amid rising cases of coronavirus in the state, Bihar government on Thursday issued new guidelines for organising weddings and other related events. The state government has limit the number of guests allowed at the wedding and other related events to 100, including staffs. Moreover, thermal screening of all the people and the guests present at the event or wedding, is madatory. Wearing masks is compulsory for every individual present at the event.

The wedding procession of groom will not be allowed till December 3 also playing band or musical instruments is also prohibited. Meanwhile, band or other musical instruments will be allowed at the entrance of wedding hall or the venue.

These restrictions will be in force till December 3.

The Nitish Kumar government has also advised people not to take part in 'Kartik Snan' at rivers as it can cause the spread of coronavirus. During the whole month, the government will keep awaring people of the exposure to COVID-19 while taking holy dip in the rivers.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi government re-impose the restrict guests limit at wedding and other social functions, in view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases

