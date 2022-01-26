Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Bihar: 1 dead, 3 children injured after being electrocuted at R-Day function in Buxar.

Atleast one child was killed and three others were severely injured after being electrocuted at Republic Day function in Bihar's Buxar district on Wednesday. The incident took place in Itarhi block at Nathpur Primary School today (January 26).

The three injured children have been shifted to Sadar Hospital for medical treatment.

After the incident, the locals blocked the road and created a ruckus. The police reached at the spot after getting information about the tragedy.

As per the details, pipe (flag pipe) suddenly fell on an 11,000-volt wire which resulted into an electric current.

More details are awaited in this regard.

