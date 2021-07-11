6 family members electrocuted in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE. 6 family members electrocuted in MP's Chhatarpur.

Six members of a family were electrocuted to death during a construction work at a village in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district on Sunday morning, police said.

The incident took place at Mahua Jhala village, about 42 km from the district headquarters, while the construction work of a septic tank was underway, Bijawar police station in-charge Mukesh Singh Thakur said.

One of the victims got down into the tank to remove the shuttering plates used to cast the roof slab.

However, due to lighting arrangements made in the tank, the electric current spread on to the plates and the person got electrocuted, the official said.

The other victims got down into the tank to save their family member and they also got electrocuted, he said.

Six of them were rushed to a hospital where doctors declared them dead, he said, adding that the deceased were in the age group of 20 to 65 years.

