Bihar assembly witnesses chaotic scenes, Left MLAs evicted by marshals | WATCH

Image Source : ANI MLAs being taken out of Bihar Assembly by marshals

Bihar Assembly News: The Bihar Assembly witnessed chaotic scenes for the second consecutive day on Thursday (March 31) forcing the Speaker to call in marshals to remove some of the MLAs from the House.

As soon as the proceedings started, CPI(ML) MLAs created a ruckus in the House raising the issue of law and order in the state. Despite repeated appeals from the Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha, the members refused to let the House run smoothly. Marshals were then called inside the Assembly who evicted the lawmakers. As many as eight such MLAs were carried out of Bihar Assembly by the marshals.

On Wednesday, the Speaker had admonished AIMIM MLA Akhtarul Iman for "entering the well again and again" and called the marshals who took the unruly member away.

Later, the Speaker revoked his order suspending Iman for the day after RJD chief whip Lalit Yadav expressed regret on behalf of the MLA of Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM.

Iman, who also heads Bihar unit of AIMIM, sat on a dharna outside in protest along with other MLAs of his party.

"I had moved adjournment motion on the issues which particularly affect my flood-prone Seemanchal region. I wanted my voice to be heard since the session is coming to a close. I am aghast that I was meted out such a treatment though it is not unusual for members to enter the well", Iman told news agency PTI.

