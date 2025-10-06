Election Commission to announce Bihar Assembly election dates at 4 pm today In the 2020 polls, the party had won 75 seats out of 110 that it had contested, and its strength rose over the years on account of defections from other parties as also victories in bypolls.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the schedule for the Bihar Assembly elections today (October 6). The poll authority has convened a press conference at 4 pm. The poll body's announcement comes a day after a comprehensive two-day review of electoral preparedness in the state.

Notably, the term of the 243-member state assembly ends on November 22.

Political parties have urged the EC to hold the polls immediately after the Chhath festival, which will be celebrated at the end of October, to ensure greater voter participation as a large number of people employed outside return home for festivities.

What happened in the 2020 Assembly elections?

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, voting was conducted in three phases. The term of the current 243-member Assembly is set to end on November 22.

After the election, the National Democratic Alliance formed the state government, with Nitish Kumar becoming Chief Minister. Later, in August 2022 ,Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) snapped ties with NDA and formed the government with RJD-led Mahagathbandhan. Later, in January 2024, Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) snapped ties with RJD-led Mahagathbandhan and again formed the government with BJP-led NDA.

