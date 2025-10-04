ECI reviews poll preparations ahead of Bihar assembly elections; all-party meeting underway The Election Commission of India (ECI), led by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, arrived in Patna on Friday to review preparations for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. A critical all-party meeting is underway.

Patna:

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has begun its on-ground review of preparations for the forthcoming Bihar Assembly elections, scheduled for later this year. Led by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, the ECI delegation arrived in Patna on Friday, marking the start of a series of discussions and reviews focused on ensuring a free and fair election process in the state.

All-party meeting underway in Patna

An important all-party meeting is currently underway at the Taj Hotel in Patna, chaired by CEC Kumar and attended by Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi. Senior ECI officials and Bihar’s Chief Electoral Officer Vinod Gunjyal are also present. Representatives from all 12 recognized political parties in Bihar are participating in the meeting, where various aspects of the electoral process are being reviewed.

In a post on social media platform X, the ECI confirmed the visit: “ECI delegation led by CEC Gyanesh Kumar and ECs Dr. Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Dr. Vivek Joshi arrives in Patna today to review poll preparedness for forthcoming Bihar Assembly Elections.”

Preparation of central observers for election monitoring

Ahead of their visit to Bihar, the Election Commission had briefed Central Observers for the state and certain by-elections. A detailed briefing was conducted in New Delhi, where 425 officers, including 287 IAS officers, 58 IPS officers, and 80 officers from IRS, IRAS, ICAS, and other services, participated. This meeting was held at the India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management (IIIDEM).

CEC Kumar addressed the participants, calling the Observers the “beacons of democracy,” stressing their critical role in ensuring impartial and transparent elections. Observers were reminded to stay accessible to political parties, candidates, and voters to address grievances and monitor the implementation of voter-friendly measures at polling stations.

The Election Commission appoints Central Observers under Article 324 of the Constitution and Section 20B of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, to oversee elections. Their role is crucial in ensuring transparency, fairness, and the effective management of the electoral process at the ground level. Observers serve as the Commission’s “eyes and ears,” helping to guarantee the strict implementation of election laws and guidelines. Their responsibilities also include ensuring that political parties and candidates adhere to electoral rules and that voters’ rights are respected throughout the process.

Bihar elections: Expected dates

While the official dates for the Bihar Assembly elections are yet to be announced, sources indicate that the Election Commission is expected to announce the poll dates on October 6 or 7. With the all-party meeting in progress and preparations already underway, the state’s political landscape is gearing up for a crucial electoral event later this year.

As the ECI continues its review and monitoring activities, the focus remains on ensuring that the Bihar Assembly elections are conducted smoothly, fairly, and transparently, providing voters with a platform to exercise their democratic rights.