Bihar Assembly election 2020: Tejashwi Yadav dares Nitish Kumar to contest from Nalanda

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Tejashwi Yadav dares Nitish Kumar to contest from Nalanda.

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader and jailed party supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav's son Tejashwi has dared Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to contest election from his home turf Nalanda. Speaking to reporters after filing his nomination from Raghopur Assembly seat, Tejashwi said that he will contest against Nitish from whichever seat he enters the fray.

"Let him select any one constituency from his home district Nalanda and I will contest against him," Tejashwi (30), who is the leader of opposition in the outgoing Assembly, said.

Nalanda is the home district of Nitish Kumar. He is not a member of the Legislative Assembly. The JD(U) chief has not contested Assembly election after 1985. He has been an MLC since 2006.

Tejashwi said that Bihar wants a change as he said that people will teach Nitish a lesson for his 2017 decision to dissolve the Grand Alliance government and form a government with the support of the BJP.

The RJD, JD(U), and Congress had formed the government in Bihar after the 2015 Assembly elections under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. But Nitish quit the alliance following a series of corruption charges against Tejashwi Yadav and his elder brother Tej Pratap. Tejashwi was Nitish's deputy while Tej Pratap was heading the Health portfolio.

The RJD had won 80 of the 101 seats it had contested in the 2015 election. The JD(U) had won 71 seats while the Congress settled with 27 seats.

Bihar is slated to go to polls in three-phase on October 28, November 3, and November 7. Results will be declared on November 10.

