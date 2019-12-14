Big Fat Indian Wedding: Bride and groom exchange garlands of onion, garlic

The skyrocketing prices of onions and garlic are making it no less precious than gold. People are considering onion and garlic as a good alternative for gifts and other precious items. In such a satirical incident, a couple in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi exchanged garlands of onions and garlic during 'Jaymala Ceremony'. The norm of Indian wedding custom caught eyes as instead of flowers the garlands were fashioned out of onions and garlic.

The couple wanted to draw their guests' attention at the high prices of onions.

The guests at the wedding too were sarcastic enough to mock the situation as they decided to present the newlyweds the highly sought commodity - baskets of onions!

Samajwadi Party member, Kamal Patel said, "Prices of onions are touching the sky from last one month so now people have started considering onion as precious as gold. At this wedding, the bride and groom used the garland of onions and garlic. The prices of onion have risen to Rs 120 per kg."

Another Samajwadi Party leader Satya Prakash said the new couple wanted to oppose the high prices of onions and so decided on this unusual method.

"The bride and groom have tried to convey a message by opposing the skyrocketing prices of onions and other food commodities. Samajwadi Party has carried out several protests against such issues. This is a historic event for the couple," he added.

The trend of offering onion is taking over at weddings as the price of onions continues to surge in markets. Earlier, a couple in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore received a bouquet of onions as a gift at their wedding.

