Image Source : PTI Bhuyan, Kalita file papers for RS polls in Assam

Senior journalist Ajit Bhuyan and Congress-turned-BJP leader Bhubaneswar Kalita filed their nomination for the Rajya Sabha election from Assam on Friday. Kalita was accompanied at the legislative assembly by state Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, state BJP chief Ranjeet Das and AGP president Atul Bora.

Kalita resigned from the Rajya Sabha where he was chief whip of the Congress last August and joined the BJP. Kalita had then said he was quitting in protest against the party's stand opposing the abrogation of Article 370.

Congress-AIUDF candidate Bhuyan filed his nomination at the assembly in the company of former chief minister and veteran Congress leader Tarun Gogoi, AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal and Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Ripun Bora.

Bhuyan has been one of the leading figures of the volatile movement against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Asjmal said the state's anti-CAA protesters have come together as a family to uphold their cause and asserted the BJP would not 'dare' to put up a candidate for the third seat.

Eyeing a third straight term, Bodoland People's Front (BPF) leader Biswajit Daimary two days back filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha polls from the state with the backing of e NDA partners BJP and the AGP.

The notification for the RS polls was issued on March 6, and Friday is the last date for filing nominations.

ALSO READ: Enact law to prevent population explosion: MP demands in Rajya Sabha

ALSO READ: Congress releases candidate list for Rajya Sabha elections