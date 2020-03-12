Congress releases candidate list for Rajya Sabha elections. Big names like Digvijaya Singh, KT Tulsi, Rajiv Satav among others have found mention in the list released by the Congress in Thursday evening.
Here is the full list
(More to follow)
Congress releases candidate list for Rajya Sabha elections. Big names like Digvijaya Singh, KT Tulsi, Rajiv Satav among others have found mention in the list released by the Congress in Thursday evening.
Here is the full list
(More to follow)
Top News
Latest News