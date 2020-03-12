Thursday, March 12, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Politics News
  4. National News
  5. Congress releases candidate list for Rajya Sabha elections

Congress releases candidate list for Rajya Sabha elections

Congress releases candidate list for Rajya Sabha elections

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: March 12, 2020 20:28 IST
Congress releases candidate list for Rajya Sabha elections

Congress releases candidate list for Rajya Sabha elections

Congress releases candidate list for Rajya Sabha elections. Big names like Digvijaya Singh, KT Tulsi, Rajiv Satav among others have found mention in the list released by the Congress in Thursday evening.

Here is the full list

India Tv - Congress releases candidate list for Rajya Sabha elections

Image Source : TWITTER/@ANI

Congress releases candidate list for Rajya Sabha elections

(More to follow)

Write a comment

coronavirus

Top News

Latest News