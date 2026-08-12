Two killed including a child after massive fire breaks out in Mumbai highrise

Mumbai:

A massive fire broke out in a on the 11th floor of a highrise on Baptista Road in Vile Parle (West) in Mumbai on Tuesday night. A dozen fire tenders rushed to the spot, and firefighters brought the blaze under control after about an hour of effort. The fire fighting team six people trapped in the 11th floor of the flat, however, two people got killed in the blaze, while three others were injured. The injured were admitted to Nanavati Hospital for treatment.

According to Dr Mugdha, CMO of Nanavati Hospital, six people were reported injured. Two of them were declared dead upon arrival at the hospital. The deceased have been identified as two-and-a-half-year-old Abir and 23-year-old Ankita. The injured include Parth (32), Hiren (64), Yashasvi, and Abhishek. All of them are reported to be in stable condition.

Abir - 2.5 years, declared dead on arrival at the hospital.

Ankita - 23 years, declared dead on arrival at the hospital.

Parth – 32 years, condition stable.

Hiren – 64 years, condition stable.

Yashasvi – condition stable.

Abhishek – Condition stable.

According to Fire Officer V Bhosale, the cause of the fire will be known only after an investigation. "the fire broke out on the 11th floor of the building. It has been brought under control. Eight fire tenders are at the scene.. the situation is currently under control, and cooling operations are underway. Fifteen people were trapped on the terrace; they have been rescued... one woman and one child have died, and two people have been hospitalised," he told ANI.

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