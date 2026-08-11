Why did Maharashtra govt order removal of dhabas and eateries along national highways?

Mumbai:

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday issued road safety directives to all local authorities, ordering an immediate ban on illegally constructed dhabas, eateries and other commercial structures within the Right of Way (ROW) along national highways across the state.

60-day deadline

As per the Maharashtra government order, district magistrates have been directed to ensure the demolition of newly built or existing illegal roadside structures within 60 days. The government has also instructed authorities to form task forces to regularly inspect highway safety zones across the state to ensure commuter safety.

The order issued by the rural development department seeks to keep the portion of land reserved for national highways free of roadside commercial structures that could obstruct traffic, create safety hazards or interfere with highway operations.

The government order cited the Supreme Court's April 13 directive, which directed district councils, panchayat samitis, and gram panchayats in the state to implement its directions strictly.

No renewal of licence

The government has also directed that no department, authority or local body should grant or renew any licence, no-objection certificate or trade approval for a site located within highway safety zones without prior clearance from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) or the Public Works Department (PWD).

Existing licences for such sites must be reviewed within 30 days, the order said.

The government order further directs district collectors to constitute highway safety task forces in districts through which national highways pass. The task forces will comprise officials from the district administration, police, NHAI or the concerned land-owning agency, the PWD and local bodies.

District collectors and police commissioners or superintendents will be jointly responsible for ensuring the timely removal of encroachments. The task force will have to hold review meetings every fortnight and maintain minutes of those meetings, the order said.

For roads under the jurisdiction of district councils and other district roads, the government also referred to an earlier circular dated February 21, 2024, which contains measures for accident-prone stretches. It directed the concerned authorities to implement those measures and periodically submit reports on the action taken to the Rural Development Department.

(With PTI inputs)

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