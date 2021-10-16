Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Bhubaneswar-Jaipur direct flight services to commence from November 2

Flight services between Odisha's Bhubaneswar and Rajasthan's Jaipur will commence from November 2, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has said. In a recent letter to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who hails from Odisha, Scindia said IndiGo airline will operate three flights in a week on the Bhubaneswar-Jaipur route. "I hope that the connectivity between Temple City, Bhubaneswar and Pink City, Jaipur would not only enhance tourist footfall but would also provide a boost to economic activities in both the states," Scindia said.

The Odisha government has been demanding flight services on the route to attract tourists to the eastern state. Pradhan had on September 17 written to Scindia, seeking his intervention to commence flight services between the two cities.

Meanwhile, the Civil Aviation Ministry also announced that airlines can operate domestic flights without any capacity restriction from October 18 onwards. Making the announcement on Tuesday, the ministry said that the decision is taken keeping in mind the "passenger demand for air travel".

The carriers have been operating 85 per cent of their pre-COVID domestic services since September 18, according to an order issued by the ministry.

The capacity cap stood at 72.5 per cent between August 12 and September 18, 65 per cent between July 5 and August 12 and 50 per cent between June 1 and July 5. On October 9, the Indian carriers operated 2,340 domestic flights, which is 71.5 per cent of their total pre-COVID capacity.

The ministry stated in its order that "it has been decided to restore the scheduled domestic air operations with effect from October 18, 2021, without any capacity restriction".

(With PTI Inputs)

Also Read: Delhi airport to resume flight operations at T1 terminal from October 31

Latest India News