BHU issues guidelines for COVID-19 positive students at hostels

Keeping in mind the rapid spread of COVID cases, the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) administration has taken specific safety measures with immediate effect for the management of COVID-19 positives cases in the hostels. According to the BHU spokesperson, a notification in this regard has been issued.

Each hostel will identify and dedicate some rooms in the hostel in the vicinity of washrooms for students testing positive

Any student developing symptoms of COVID-19 should get tested and isolate themselves in the room

If a student is tested positive, they should immediately inform the warden who will keep the student in the isolation room in the hostel and also inform the CMO

If the condition requires hospitalisation, the student will be referred to the super-specialty block for admission

In other cases, the doctor will prescribe the medicine and supply it from the health centre

The hostel administration will collect the medicine and send it to the concerned student. The warden will also inform the parents after the student is tested positive

The supply of food and essential items will be made available by the hostel administration by taking all precautions

Safety gears like PPE kits, masks, caps and face-shield will be provided by the hostel administration

The hostel administration will also procure oximeter and thermal scanner for monitoring and hypo chloride solution for sanitising

