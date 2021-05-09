Marriage events banned in Bhopal till May 17 amid surge in COVID-19 cases

Image Source : PTI Marriage events banned in Bhopal till May 17

The Madhya Pradesh government has imposed a complete ban on holding marriage functions in Bhopal till May 17. This is one of the several measures taken by the state government to control the spread of coronavirus infections in the state. The district administration has urged the general public not to hold such events in May this year.

Bhopal District Magistrate, Avinash Lavania, has issued orders to extend the 'Corona curfew' in the district till May 17 as well as prohibited permission for allowing marriage events. The state government has banned marriage ceremonies across Madhya Pradesh in May this year to control Covid-19 infections.

Lavania has appealed to people to postpone marriage ceremonies, including all social events, etc. and hold funerals in the presence of a limited number of people amid the surge in Covid-19 infections.

COVID-19 situation in MP

Madhya Pradesh Saturday reported 11,598 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 90 deaths, taking the tally of infections to 6,60,712 and the

toll to 6,334, the state health department said. For the first time, the count of active cases in Madhya Pradesh crossed the one lakh mark to reach 1,02,486.

A total of 4,445 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the count of recoveries in Madhya Pradesh to 5,51,892, the department said.

With 1,706 new cases, Indore's caseload went up to 1,25,153 while that of Bhopal rose to 1,02,776 with the addition of 1,561 cases.

Indore and Bhopal each reported seven COVID-19 deaths, taking the toll to 1,176 and 788 respectively, officials said.

Indore is now left with 14,911 active cases while Bhopal has 13,192 such cases.

With 66,525 new tests, the total number of samples tested for coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh has crossed 82.58 lakh.

