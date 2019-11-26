Married for 7 years, man divorces wife to unite her with lover; allows to meet kids

Image Source : PTI PHOTO Bhopal man divorces wife to let her reunite with lover

In a rare turn of events, a man from Madhya Pradesh has approached a family court to seek a divorce from his wife. What makes the incident 'rare' is the fact that the man wanted to divorce his wife to unite her with her boyfriend, someone whom she loved seven years ago. The incident was reported from Bhopal, where the man in question said he just wanted his wife to be happy.

The couple has been married for seven years and have two children.

The two were reportedly leading a happy married life until a few years ago when the woman got to know of a man with whom she had fallen in love prior to her marriage and had wanted to marry back him.

Her father had opposed to this relationship and had married her off to another person.

After some years of her marriage, the woman learned that her lover had decided not to marry anyone else. Over time, she reportedly started developing feelings for him.

This often led to quarrels between the couple and the woman finally decided she wanted to return to her lover and leave her family.

When the matter reached the family court the two were called for counselling, during which the man said he has tried a lot to convince her but his wife wants to return her lover. His wife too said she wants to live with her lover.

The man then told the court that he doesn't want all these developments to have a negative impact on his children and so has filed for divorce.

Meanwhile, the man has sought custody of his two children, to which his wife has agreed. He has also said she can visit her children anytime she feels like.

