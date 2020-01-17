Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekar Azad visits Jama Masjid after being released from Tihar

Image Source : PTI Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekar Azad visits Jama Masjid

Hours after being released from Tihar Jail, Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekar Azad visited the historic Jama Masjid on Friday. Flanked by his supporters and locals, Azad read out the Preamble to the Constitution. Calling for repeal of the Citizenship Amendment Act, which he termed as a "black act", he said nothing is more important than keeping the country together. Chandrashekhar Azad was granted conditional bail by a Delhi court which allowed him to visit religious places but not join the CAA protests at Shaheen Bagh or Jamia Nagar.

Thousands of protesters gathered at the Jama Masjid and Chandrashekhar Azad was seen leading the protest against CAA. Chants of "azaadi" reverberated on the surroundings of Jama Masjid as Azad read the Preamble.

Delhi: Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad reads the Preamble of the Constitution, at Jama Masjid. https://t.co/ksSDK3uLKk pic.twitter.com/XF230k0CDB — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2020

Protesting at Jama Masjid, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad said peaceful protest is our strength.

"Peaceful protest is our strength. People from all religions who support us should join us in great number to prove it to the govt that these protests are not led by Muslims alone," Bhim Army chief said.

Commenting on the protests, Delhi Police said, "He has a time of 24 hours after his release from Tihar Jail yesterday, to leave Delhi. He is not holding any protest at Jama Masjid."

Bhim Army had organised a march from Jama Masjid to Jantar Mantar against the amended citizenship act on December 20, without police permission. He was sent to judicial custody on December 21.

Chandrashekhar Azad, who was arrested in connection with the violence during an anti-CAA protest in Old Delhi's Daryaganj, was released from Tihar Jail on Thursday night. However, Azad maintained that he did not violate the court orders and is only visiting the religious sites that the court allowed him to do.

