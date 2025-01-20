Bengaluru Techie suicide case: Who will have custody of Atul Subhash's child? Check's SC order

Follow us on Image Source : X Deceased Atul Subhash and his in-laws

The Supreme Court on Monday declined the appeal of deceased AI engineer Atul Subhash in which she sought the custody of her grandson. The apex court said Subhash's 4-year-old child will continue to stay with his mother Nikita Singhania. However, the court allowed Subhash's mother Anju Devi to approach the lower court for child custody.

In the petition, she had said that Nikita and her family harassed her son for money by trapping him in a false cases, due to which, he had to commit suicide. She also claimed that her grandson is not safe with her.

Wife, mother and brother out on bail

Earlier, Nikita Singhania, her mother and brother, who were arrested in connection with the death of her 34-year-old husband Subhash, were granted bail in the abetment of suicide case registered against them on January 4.

Nikita was arrested from Gurugram, Haryana, while her mother Nisha Singhania and brother Anurag Singhania were picked up from Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj on December 14 for allegedly abetting Subhash’s suicide, the police added.

They were brought to Bengaluru and sent to 14-day judicial custody after being produced before a local court, the police said.

"Nikita, her mother, and brother moved the joint bail plea on Thursday before a local court. They are currently in judicial custody," a senior police officer said.

According to the police, Subhash, who worked for a private firm in Bengaluru, left behind a 24-page purported death note detailing his emotional distress, marital issues, and harassment by his wife, her relatives, and a judge based in Uttar Pradesh.

Following a complaint from the deceased's brother, the police registered a case of abetment of suicide against Subhash's wife Nikita, her mother Nisha, brother Anurag, and uncle Sushil Singhania. However, recently, the Allahabad High Court granted anticipatory bail to Nikita's uncle Sushil in the suicide case.

Subhash's death note, which was also shared with a WhatsApp group of an NGO he was associated with, outlined the marital discord.

(With PTI inputs)

