Chinmoy Krishna Das case: Court likely to hear bail plea next week in Bangladesh

A court in Bangladesh is likely to hear next week the bail plea of Chinmoy Krishna Das, the spokesperson of Bangladesh Sammilit Sanatani Jagran Jote and a former ISKCON member. He has applied for bail in the High Court in the sedition case on the charge of insulting the national flag of Bangladesh, a lawyer said on Monday.

Earlier on January 2, a lower court in Chittagong rejected Chinmoy's bail application.

Speaking to news agency ANI, his lawyer said, "We have applied to the High Court on January 12 for Chinmoy's bail." "We have mentioned to the court for hearing on Monday (today)", he added.

According to the lawyer, the court will hear the case according to the serial of the pending cases. He said that the hearing is expected to take place next week and he added the high court hears the cases on Sunday and Monday only.

Das, a former ISKCON leader, was arrested at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka on November 25. The next day, a court in Chattogram sent him to jail, rejecting his bail petition as he was accused of a sedition charge for allegedly disrespecting the country's flag. His arrest sparked protests, with his followers demonstrating in Dhaka and other places while the protest turned violent in Chattogram, where a lawyer was killed.

(With ANI inputs)