Bengal to construct building to mark Guru Nanak's 550th birth anniversary

Image Source : FILE West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced that the government will construct a building to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced that the government will construct a building to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, the first of the 10 Sikh Gurus and founder of Sikhism. Speaking before a congregation of Sikhs on the eve of Guru Nanak's birthday, Banerjee said she had told city mayor Firhad Hakim to identify land for the building in the south-eastern fringes of the city.

"We want to do something to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak. Roads are there in the city after his name. So we want to construct a Bhavan (building)", she said. Banerjee said it is difficult to get the required land within the proper city limits. "I told Firhad Hakim to identify a land. We will support in whatever way we can to construct the building," she said.

Banerjee said Guru Nanak had taught the people to work for the welfare of humanity and "we need to imbibe his preachings".

