215 deaths, over 2,377 cases in Bengal so far due to coronavirus

Image Source : AP Coronavirus cases in Bengal cross 2,300-mark. (Representational image)

Coronavirus cases in Bengal have crossed 2,300-mark taking positive patients toll to 2,377 including 215 deaths while 768 people have recovered, after getting infected with COVID-19. The figures have been released by the health ministry on Friday. Meanwhile, India coronavirus numbers on Friday soared to 81,970 including 2,649 deaths while 27,920 have recovered, as per health ministry.

Coronavirus cases in the country are now rising with an average increase of over 3,000 cases per day, however, the rate of patients those who are recovering from the disease are also increasing.

In another development in Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced on Thursday that the state administration has arranged for as many as 105 additional special trains to bring home all the Bengalis and migrant workers from the state who are stranded in various parts of the country owing to the Covid-19 induced lockdown.

"Towards our commitment to help all our people stuck in different parts of the country and who want to return back to Bengal, I am pleased to announce that we have arranged 105 additional special trains," the Chief Minister tweeted.

Banerjee said that over the coming days, these trains would embark from different states for various destinations across Bengal, bringing the state's people back home.

"The exact details of the trains have been given on the state government's official website," she added.

