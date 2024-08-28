Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar writes to Amit Shah against Mamata Banerjee's 'Delhi will also burn' remark

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Union Minister of State Sukanta Majumdar

Kolkata protests: Union Minister and state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar wrote to Home Minister Amit Shah against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for advocating violence in Kolkata today (August 28). He claimed that CM Banerjee 'shamelessly incited' a gathering at a TMC event in Kolkata.

'Shamelessly makes anti-national remarks'

In a letter to the Home Minister, the BJP leader said, "I am writing to bring to your immediate attention towards the recent statements made by CM Mamata Banerjee during her address to the Student Wing of TMC today in Kolkata where she shamelessly incited gathering, declaring, 'I never sought revenge, but now, do what needs to be done.' This is nothing less than a blatant endorsement of revenge politics from the highest office in the state. She shamelessly makes anti-national remarks, saying, 'Remember, if Bengal burns, then Assam, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Delhi will also burn'."

"This isn't the voice of someone holding a constitutional position; it's the voice of an anti-national. Her statement is a clear attempt to threaten, incite violence, and sow hatred among the people. She no longer deserves to hold such an important position. She must resign immediately," he said.

'Initiate appropriate actions'

The BJP leader emphasised the fundamental duty of public servants to promote peace and prevent violence, urging Shah to take swift action to address the situation. "It is the fundamental duty of every public servant, especially someone in a position of such high authority, to promote peace and discourage any form of violence. The Chief Minister's stance during the meeting is alarming and undermines the safety and security of the citizens of West Bengal and the integrity of the state," said Majumdar.

He asked Shah to take cognizance of the matter and initiate appropriate actions. "I respectfully urge you to take cognizance of this serious matter and initiate appropriate actions to address the situation and uphold the rule of law and maintain public order. I look forward to your prompt and decisive action to safeguard the interests of the citizens of West Bengal and uphold the constitutional values of our nation," he added.

'If Bengal is burned, then...': Mamata

Amid escalating tensions over the rape and murder case of a 31-year-old doctor in West Bengal, Banerjee issued a strong warning, stating, "Remember, if Bengal is burned, then Assam, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Delhi will also be burned."

At the Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) foundation day rally, Banerjee remarked that the slogan needed to be updated to reflect changing times and situations. "The time has come to resist and protest when you are insulted. When faced with ugly attacks, do not take it lying down. How you respond is up to you," she said.

