IMA suspends membership of former RG Kar principal Sandip Ghosh

Kolkata doctor rape and murder case: The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Wednesday (August 28) suspended the membership of Sandip Ghosh, former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, where a 32-year-old trainee doctor was raped and murdered earlier this month.

Following allegations of misconduct with a female doctor, questions about Ghosh's behaviour at the hospital have been raised, leading to the suspension. The suspension came amid a CBI probe into the alleged rape and murder of a junior doctor.

What did IMA say?

The decision to suspend Ghosh's IMA membership, who is also the vice president of the association's Kolkata branch, was made by its disciplinary committee. The IMA said that the committee, formed by IMA national president Dr R V Asokan, reviewed the rape and murder case of the postgraduate resident doctor and the subsequent developments at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The IMA general secretary along with Asokan had met the victim's parents at their home. "They had put up their grievances against you (Ghosh) in dealing with the situation as well as lack of empathy and sensitivity in handling the issue in appropriate manner befitting the responsibility held by you in your dealings with them," the order said.

"The IMA Bengal state branch as well as certain associations' of doctors also have demanded action citing the nature of disrepute brought by you to the profession on the whole," it said.

The order said the disciplinary committee of the IMA has "unanimously decided to suspend you forthwith from the membership of Indian Medical Association."

ED initiates money laundering probe against Ghosh

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) in connection with alleged financial irregularities involving RG Kar. The probe has officially commenced, focusing on suspected money laundering activities linked to the case.

Trouble deepens for former principal Sandip Ghosh of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has joined the investigation into alleged financial irregularities during his tenure. This follows the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) earlier probe. The ED's case, based on the CBI's FIR, includes charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating, and corruption. The investigation also extends to several associated businesses suspected of involvement in the irregularities.

The CBI filed an FIR against Ghosh, based on a complaint from Debal Kumar Ghosh, special secretary to the state health department. The FIR also targets several businesses, including M/s Ma Tara Traders, M/s Eshan Cafe, and M/s Khama Louha, implicated in the alleged financial misconduct.

Allegations against Ghosh

Sandip Ghosh, who served as principal of RG Kar Hospital from February 2021 to September 2023, is facing serious accusations. These include the illegal sale of unclaimed bodies, trafficking of biomedical waste, and pressuring students for bribes to pass exams. His tenure was marked by controversy, including his removal and subsequent reinstatement following the rape and murder of a 31-year-old doctor at the hospital.

The CBI has also conducted polygraph tests for Sandip Ghosh and four other doctors involved in the case. The polygraph test, commonly known as a lie detector test, is expected to provide further insights into the investigation.

